MCDONNELL, Patrick J.



Patrick Joseph McDonnell, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Annapolis, MD on September 17, 2023. He fought a courageous battle against esophageal cancer.



Pat was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 28, 1948. He was the sixth of seven children of Alex and Brigid Graham McDonnell. Pat graduated from St. Thomas More High School, where he played basketball and football. Then from Villanova University, where he graduated with a B.S. in Education. Pat also played football for the Wildcats (Big Dog #78).



He began his radio career in San Diego, CA. He married Donna Yamaguchi there in 1984. His successful career then took him to Atlanta, GA, Scranton, PA, Columbus, OH and then back to Atlanta in 1991. Pat was Clear Channel Executive of the Year. Years later he retired from Clear Channel.



In 2016, Pat and Donna moved to be closer to their only daughter, Brigid Mary, who works at Fox News Channel in Washington, DC. After a few years in Rehoboth Beach, DE they moved to Annapolis. Pat continued to follow his favorite sports teams, made new friends at Park Place, walked his dog, Rian, and did some radio sales consulting.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna; daughter, Brigid Mary K. McDonnell of Arlington, VA; brothers, Alex (Marian) McDonnell of Philadelphia; John (Ann) McDonnell of Manhattan Beach, CA; sisters, Peggy (Frank) Culley of Vinalhaven, ME, and Eileen McGinley of Philadelphia; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brian; sister, Mary; aunt, Margaret; and brother-in-law, Jerry McGinley.



A private Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 8, 2023 at the Drexelbrook Event Center in Drexel Hill, PA.



Donations in Pat's honor may be made to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta or The Lighthouse Baptist Church in Lewes, DE.



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