Obituaries

McDonald, Selma

File photo
File photo
Oct 20, 2023

MCDONALD, Selma

Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 16, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2013 at 9 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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