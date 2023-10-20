MCDONALD, Selma
Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 16, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2013 at 9 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
MCDONALD, Selma
Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 16, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2013 at 9 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral