MCDONALD, Lola



Lola Janice McDonald, 86, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Marietta, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Janice is survived by her husband Horace Wayne McDonald of Kennesaw, GA; her grandchildren, Matthew Fleming (Michele) of Marietta, GA, Brad Fleming (April) of Woodstock, GA, Shannon Bush (Larry) of Chesterfield, VA, and Jason McDonald (Jessica) of Chesterfield, VA; 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children Jana Fleming, David McDonald, and Tammy Davis.



Janice loved fishing, shopping, spending time with family, and traveling the United States with Horace in their motorhome. They enjoyed family vacations to various beaches. Her loving presence and sense of strong family values will be missed by many.



