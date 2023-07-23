McDonald, Joseph

MCDONALD, Jr., Joseph Henry



December 14, 1936 -



July 19, 2023



Joseph Henry McDonald, Jr., "Joe", a native Atlantan passed away on July 19, 2023. Joe was born on December 14, 1936, son of Joseph Henry McDonald, Sr. and Ethel Holmes McDonald.



Joe graduated from Northside High School in Atlanta, GA and continued his education at Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University. He began his career as a stockbroker in the Atlanta area and later worked as a salesman for Wood Office Supply. After retirement, he became an original Trustee for the Stuart and Eulene Murray Foundation. The Murray Foundation strives to improve quality of life throughout the southeast region of the United States, through efforts that strengthen children's futures, foster rich cultural expression and deepen connections to nature and community.



In his later years, he was blessed to find the love of his life, Joanna Brown McDonald. They were married in 2005 and together they shared their passion for family, church and community. They worked side by side to continue Joe's work with the Murray Foundation.



Joe was an active member of the Northside United Methodist Church, where he served on several committees and generously volunteered his services for many years. He was an amazing wood worker and he gifted many of his closest friends some of his pieces.



Joe is referred to by many of his closest friends as a true "Southern Gentleman". He was kind and courteous to everyone he met and he had a very generous spirit. He was respected and loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joanna Brown McDonald of Atlanta; sister, Anne Williams of Atlanta; brother, Richard McDonald (Carolyn) of Woodstock, GA; nephew, Michael Williams (Leslie) of Charlotte, NC; niece, Leslie Ann D'Elia of Weeki Wachee, FL, six great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends.



The family would also like to acknowledge his best "buddy" and constant companion, James Jordan. His dedication and love for Joe will always be remembered.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, 2:00 PM at Northside United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors in the church parlor from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Joe's honor be sent to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.





