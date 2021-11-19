ajc logo
Mcdonald, Jan

Obituaries
MCDONALD, Jan Elaine

Ms. Jan Elaine McDonald, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Kennesaw on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Dominique Correia, son-in-law Michael Correia; granddaughter, Bridgett Correia-Hames, grandson-in-law, Ryan Hames; granddaughter, Tiffany Jan Correia; twin sister, Jo Tatum, sister Gail Gaston, brother-in-law Robert Gaston, brother Samuel Banks, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12 noon with service to follow at 1 PM in the Chapel at Winkenhofer Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy. N, Kennesaw, GA 30152.

Funeral Home Information

Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home

2950 North Cobb Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA

30152

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/kennesaw-ga/winkenhofer-pine-ridge-funeral-home/7132?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

