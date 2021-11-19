MCDONALD, Jan Elaine



Ms. Jan Elaine McDonald, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Kennesaw on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Dominique Correia, son-in-law Michael Correia; granddaughter, Bridgett Correia-Hames, grandson-in-law, Ryan Hames; granddaughter, Tiffany Jan Correia; twin sister, Jo Tatum, sister Gail Gaston, brother-in-law Robert Gaston, brother Samuel Banks, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12 noon with service to follow at 1 PM in the Chapel at Winkenhofer Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy. N, Kennesaw, GA 30152.

