MCDONALD, J. Allen



J. Allen McDonald, age 90 of Conyers, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Maude McDonald; brothers, Bennie McDonald, Gail McDonald; and sister, Rebecca Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nell McDonald; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Edward Kuzava; grandchildren, Eddie and Tracy Kuzava, Erik and Ashley Kuzava; great-granddaughters, Boston Kuzava, Abby Kuzava, and Charlotte Kuzava.



Allen served in the Georgia National Guard. He retired from Big Star Food Stores and later worked for a food broker. He attended Crosspoint Christian Church, loved God, his church, and his family; especially his great-granddaughters. Reading his Bible, old westerns, and coloring were some of his favorite things.



Funeral services will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Senior Minister Curt Zehner officiating; interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery, Eatonton, GA. The family will receive friends Monday, May 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crosspoint Christian Church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

