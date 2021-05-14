<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689570-01_0_0000689570-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689570-01_0_0000689570-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MCDONALD, Frances<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Frances Daniel McDonald, 74, of Atlanta, died May 13, 2021. Mrs. McDonald was born in Knoxville, TN and was the daughter of the late Rosalie and Howard Daniel. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Les Daniel and is survived by her daughter, Danielle McDonald Siegel; son, James Masterson "Matt" McDonald; grandchildren, Josiah Siegel, Kataryna McDonald, Stephen McDonald, Naaman McDonald, Luke McDonald; great-grandson, Grayson James McDonald; and brothers, Joe Daniel and Harold Daniel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. McDonald's memory and her granddaughter Kataryna's honor to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, www.jdrf.org. Services will be private at a later date.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonArlington4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>