MCDONALD, David Prescott



Age 71 of Cumming, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



He was born on October 13, 1949 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Dan Edward and Elizabeth Prescott McDonald.



David was a graduate of Briar Cliff High School and attended The University of Georgia where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was a member of the Phi Delta Gamma fraternity. He went on to receive a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton.



He enjoyed hiking, cooking, genealogy, wood-working and singing in the church choir. David devoted many hours to charitable causes and church activities. He held many leadership roles. He was also involved in theatrical productions, building sets and acting.



David is survived by his wife, Margaret McDonald, a son Jason McDonald (Jeremy) two stepsons and a grandson, Hugh McDonald. He is also survived by a brother, John McDonald (Cindy) and a sister, Ellen Wheelock.



A memorial service will be held at Parkway Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 14th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkway Presbyterian Church, 5830 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040.



