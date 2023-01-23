ajc logo
MCDONALD, Carol Riley

Carol Riley McDonald passed away on January 18, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Margie Barulsen; son, George Green Jr.; four grandchildren, Katie Barulsen, Alicia Greene, Taylor Leigh Suttles and Daniel Greene; three great-grandchildren, Sarah Ann Greene, Lucus Suttles and Jackson Suttles; one brother, Bill Riley; and one sister, Martha Riley Kinney.

Carol was a graduate of Agnes Scott College, class of 1958 and Brunswick Junior College of Nursing, class of 1982, where she was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa and The National Honor Fraternity of the Community and Junior College of Brunswick. She was a member of The Cathedral of St. Philip, St. Veronica's Guild and Daughters of the King. In January of 2020, she was inducted as Provisional in the SSAP.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at The Cathedral of St Philip. The family will receive friends one hour prior, in the Gould Room at the Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to St. Veronica's Guild or Cathedral of St. Philip.




