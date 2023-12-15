MCDEW, Duhart L.
Age 72, of College Park, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023. Funeral service on Saturday, December 16, 1:00 PM at Travelers Rest Baptist Church, Morrow. HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
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MCDEW, Duhart L.
Age 72, of College Park, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023. Funeral service on Saturday, December 16, 1:00 PM at Travelers Rest Baptist Church, Morrow. HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com