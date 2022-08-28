ajc logo
MCDERMOTT, Charles

Charles McDermott, 81, passed unexpectedly on July 15, 2022 in Marietta, GA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he graduated from Amityville High School and joined the U.S. Air Force at age 17. After serving a full term in the U.S. and Canada, he worked as an avionics mechanic for 43 years with Pan American World Airways in Jamaica, NY and Delta Air Lines in Atlanta.

He enjoyed travel, World War history, Brazilian music, Jazz at Birdland, British comedy, overhauling car engines, building wildlife habitats, bowling and many sports. He was a heartfelt supporter of the Atlanta Humane Society, the ACLU, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; son, Christopher; sister, Ann O'Brien; and grandson, Jace Lavelle. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathleen Lavelle.

A memorial service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at 11:30 AM on September 1.

