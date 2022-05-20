McDearis, Angela

ajc logo
Angela Jean McDearis, age 75 of Conyers, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James L. McDearis; father, Francis Earle Davis; mother, Ila Genone; brothers, Glenn Davis, Earle Davis, and Louis Davis. She is survived by her husband, James Phillips; sons, Douglas Campbell, Danny Campbell, Justin McDearis; daughters, Laura Smith, Carrie Pressley; brother, Hal Davis; sister, Maria Davis; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was a member of Eagles Landing First Baptist Church and enjoyed worshiping her Lord and Savior. Angela loved her family very much.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Eagles Landing First Baptist Church with Pastor Howard Greer officiating. The family will receive friends prior to service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Angela McDearis to https://atlantacancercarefoundation.org/donate/. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

