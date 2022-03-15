MCDANIEL, Racine W.



Ms. Racine W. McDaniel, of Atlanta, entered into rest March 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 1 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



