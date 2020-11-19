McDaniel, Elaine

X

Mrs. Elaine Riley McDaniel, age 82, of Atlanta, GA passed Thursday, November 12, 2020. A Homegoing Service for Mrs. McDaniel will be held at 11 AM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by INVITATION only. Mrs. McDaniel will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held 4 PM - 6 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

