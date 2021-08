MCDANIEL, Daryl



Daryl Wayne McDaniel, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his home, peacefully, surrounded by family. He was 69.



Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for 1 hour prior to the service. In remembrance of Daryl's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Lions International.