McDaniel, Calvin

Celebration of Life Service for Bishop Calvin L. McDaniel, Sr. will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Bethesda Cathedral, 1989 Austin Drive, Decatur, GA 30032. Elder Calvin L. McDaniel, Jr., Officiating. Elder David Hollis, Jr., Eulogist. Interment; Westview Cemetery. A wake service will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Emmanuel Temple of the Apostolic Faith, 2081 Larchwood Rd. SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Bishop McDaniel is survived by three loving children, Sheila (Larry) McDaniel Dunning, Calvin Lee McDaniel, Jr. (Kimberly), and Sherri McDaniel Green, eight grandchildren, Calvin Lee McDaniel III, LC Dunning III (Tammy), Clayton Lewis McDaniel, Brandon Bernard Green, Jarred Paul Aristotle Dunning, Lindsey Chavone Dunning, Caden Alexander Landon McDaniel, Angelina Noelle McDaniel, three great granddaughters, Chrisette Loreal Dunning, Laylah Corine Dunning, Genesis Dior Shaver, six living siblings, Thelma Ruth Long, Dr. Harold Edward McDaniel, Thomas Allen McDaniel, Willie Dewey McDaniel, Georgia Ernestine McDaniel, Caesar Ray McDaniel, a specially loved niece, Valinda Corbin, the entire Emmanuel Temple Family, and a host of relatives and friends.




