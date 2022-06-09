ajc logo
X

McDaniel, Calvin

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCDANIEL, Calvin

Celebration of Life Service for Bishop Calvin L. McDaniel, Sr. will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Bethesda Cathedral, 1989 Austin Drive, Decatur, GA 30032. Elder Calvin L. McDaniel, Jr., Officiating. Elder David Hollis, Jr., Eulogist. Interment; Westview Cemetery. A wake service will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Emmanuel Temple of the Apostolic Faith, 2081 Larchwood Rd. SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Bishop McDaniel is survived by three loving children, Sheila (Larry) McDaniel Dunning, Calvin Lee McDaniel, Jr. (Kimberly), and Sherri McDaniel Green, eight grandchildren, Calvin Lee McDaniel III, LC Dunning III (Tammy), Clayton Lewis McDaniel, Brandon Bernard Green, Jarred Paul Aristotle Dunning, Lindsey Chavone Dunning, Caden Alexander Landon McDaniel, Angelina Noelle McDaniel, three great granddaughters, Chrisette Loreal Dunning, Laylah Corine Dunning, Genesis Dior Shaver, six living siblings, Thelma Ruth Long, Dr. Harold Edward McDaniel, Thomas Allen McDaniel, Willie Dewey McDaniel, Georgia Ernestine McDaniel, Caesar Ray McDaniel, a specially loved niece, Valinda Corbin, the entire Emmanuel Temple Family, and a host of relatives and friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
College Park city manager fired after four months on job12h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
10h ago
TSA investigates if screening missed firearm at Hartsfield-Jackson
8h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
13h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
13h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
7h ago
The Latest
Bailey, Noah
1h ago
Jones, Helen
1h ago
Brewer, Grace
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top