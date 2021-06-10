McCURRY, Florrie



Florrie Jeanne Bishop McCurry, 95, formally of Rabun Gap, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Universal Healthcare in Oxford, NC.



Born in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late John Olin Bishop and Florrie Jeanne Perdue Bishop.



Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Choate, and Jan McCutcheon (Mike); two grandchildren, Jaclyn Hernandez, and Matthew McCutcheon; two great-grandchildren, Abigail Hernandez, and Elijah Hernandez; one sister, Ruth Hansard; one brother, Walter Bishop; and many nieces and nephews. Alongside her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Wallace McCurry; one sister, Marinel Rhew; and two brothers, David Bishop, and Olin Bishop.



A funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 11:00 AM at Head of Tennesse Baptist Church in Dillard, GA, conducted by the Rev. Doug Porter. Interment will immediately follow the service at the church's cemetery.



A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, from 9:30 -11:00 AM at the church.



Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.

