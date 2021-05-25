ajc logo
MCCURLEY, Gary Allen

Gary Allen McCurley, 66, died May 21st, 2021 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta after a short illness. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 26th from 6 PM to 8 PM and services will be held Thursday, May 27th at 2 PM hosted by Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, GA.

Mr. McCurley was born February 13th, 1955 in Atlanta, GA to Jack and Dorothy McCurley. Gary worked for Hormel Foods for over 25 years as a machine operator and retired in early 2000. An avid lover of all music he spent his retirement years playing guitars and singing. In more recent years he joined City Gate Church of Norcross and played lead guitar in the church band. Gary was known for his charming smile, his guitar playing skills, and his ability to never meet a stranger. With a huge heart and giving soul he made others his priority all the days of his life.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Jack Turner McCurley and Dorothy McCurley Smith. He was also preceded in death by his son Jeremy Allen McCurley. He leaves behind his wife Ramonda McCurley, daughter Jana McCurley Brackett (Daniel Brackett), sister Lisa Squier (John Squier), and niece Katie Squier.




