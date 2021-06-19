McCurdy, Carmen

MCCURDY (WIESSEL), Carmen



Carmen Wiessel McCurdy, 96, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away June 16, 2021, attended by family, and her friends at Brookside Assisted Living. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Clyde William McCurdy, Sr. and her parents, Frederick and Rosibel Wiessel.



Carmen was born in San Jose, Costa Rica on November 27, 1924. She immigrated to Atlanta, GA in 1946, at a time when immigration to the US from her country was less common than today. She became a U.S. citizen in 1960.



Carmen and Clyde raised their 3 sons in Stone Mountain, where she lived most of her life. Carmen completed her Associate Degree at DeKalb College and worked as a Secretary and Bookkeeper with Sears Roebuck and Co. for many years before retiring.



After attending Saint Thomas Moore Catholic Church for many years, she became a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church at its founding. During retirement Carmen enjoyed traveling and caring for her grandchildren. She is survived by her three sons, Bill, Robert and Michael, and their wives, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Carmen on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 600 Mountain View Drive, Stone Mountain with Fr. Paschal Amagba presiding, interment will follow in the Stone Mountain Cemetery.



The family will receive guests on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Wages & Sons Stone Mountain Chapel, 1040 Main Street Stone Mountain, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 600 Mountain View Dr., Stone Mountain, GA 30083.



