McCullough, Verda

MCCULLOUGH (DANIEL), Verda



Verda McCullough, of Dunwoody, died August 21, at home at the age of 97. She is resting in perfect peace now. She was born in Atlanta in 1923, to George Burton and Verda Gladys Daniel. She grew up in the East Lake Area of Decatur, worked as a legal secretary in Atlanta, married Howard McCullough in 1946 and raised our family in the Skyland and Sagamore Hills areas of DeKalb County. She was predeceased by Howard, her daughter and son-in-law Anne and Charlie Campbell. She is survived by Patsy Seals (Gainesville and Columbia, SC) and Suzy McCullough (Macon), her sisters-in-law, and Jerry (Sharon) McCullough (Madison, GA) and George (Susan) McCullough (Waxhaw, SC), her sons; Jennifer Campbell (Atlanta), Ashley (Tom) Potter (Madison), Andrew (Katie) McCullough (Charlotte), Lindsey (John) Ellis (Madison), Smith (Stephanie) McCullough (Dallas, GA), Daniel (Monique) McCullough (Oyster Bay, Australia), Courtney (Ryan) Repetske (Watkinsville) and Thomas (Jane) McCullough (Atlanta), her grandchildren. She also leaves 16 great-grandchildren. The family recognizes the special loving care provided over several years by Ms. Gwen Towles (Gray/Macon), the extremely generous and blessed visits provided by Ted Jones (Athens) and the comforting and loving friendship provided by Betsy Blackard and Karen Hitchcock and by several other neighbors in Village Oaks Subdivision. No service is planned, and any donations in memory of Verda should be made to your church or favorite charity.



