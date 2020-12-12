MCCULLOUGH, Robert Fulton "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Fulton McCullough of Stone Mountain, GA passed away peacefully of complications of cancer on December 5, 2020. Bob was born on January 29, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA. He worked for thirty years with IBM, initially building and servicing some of the first computers that filled entire rooms. When he retired in 1991, he was in management working in quality control in the software division. While with IBM, Bob lived in Pittsburgh, PA, Hendersonville, NC, Orlando, FL, and Atlanta, GA. Bob is survived by his wife, Kaffie, and four children, Dale McCullough (Josette), Kevin McCullough (Michele), Tracie Pletcher (John), and Sharon Arbuckle (Doug), and two stepsons, Michael Eames (Monica) and Brian Eames (Jesica). Additionally, he is survived by ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Bob also mentored many men through his involvement with a men's fellowship and these relationships were of paramount importance to him. Bob was a man of integrity who greatly loved and valued his family and friends. He will be sorely missed. Donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.

