McCullough, Pineabrim

MCCULLOUGH, Sr., Pineabrim



Celebration of Life for Pineabrim McCullough, Sr., Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11 AM, Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd. SW Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Derrick Rhodes, Rev. Belinda McCastle, Officiating. Instate 10 AM. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He leaves to cherish: wife, Vera Mae McCullough: daughter, Felita Williams (Alvin) of Jonesboro, GA; son, Pineabrim McCullough, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; son-in-law, Edwin Mason of Atlanta, GA; sister, Cynthia Martin of Charleston, SC; granddaughters, Shanicka Roberts of Atlanta, GA; Alexis Troi Mason of Tallahassee, FL; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 12 - 6 PM. Omega Ceremony this evening at 6:30 PM will have family only in attendance. Ceremony and service will be streamed at mbfh.com (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.

