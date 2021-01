MCCULLOUGH, Marion Cordelia Parker



Marion Cordelia Parker McCullough, of Covington, GA, formerly of Ellenwood, GA, died Sunday evening on January 24, 2021.



A graveside funeral service will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.