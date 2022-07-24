MCCULLOUGH, James



James Loyd McCullough, 78, of Stone Mountain, GA, died at home Thursday, July 21, 2022, after a long battle with heart disease.



James Loyd was born in a farmhouse in Caledonia, Miss., in 1944 to Shirley Richardson McCullough and Lewis G. McCullough. He grew up the youngest of nine brothers and sisters and helped work the family farm until joining the United States Army, in which he served on active duty and the Reserves until 1968.



He married his high school sweetheart, Carroll Shackelford, in 1966, and the couple moved to Georgia, where he became a carpet installer, eventually running his own installation business for 30 years.



In his 50s, he joined the DeKalb County Sheriff's Dept., where he worked as a detention officer until his retirement.



James was a simple man who appreciated simple things, like a nice walk through the woods or sitting outside in the sunshine. He loved old country music, deer hunting, the Braves, the Bulldogs, the Falcons and NASCAR, but most of all his family and friends, especially his fellow sheriff's officers, the members of American Legion Post 66 and the PBR Hunting Club.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Arlin, Grady and Joe; and sisters Faye, Edith, Grace and Laverne.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Carroll McCullough; son Nathan McCullough, of Stone Mountain; daughter Karen McCullough (Carl), of Danielsville; grandson Matthew Cornell (Holly), of Athens; grandson Garrett Cornell (Karina) and their son Aeden, of Statham, granddaughter Madyson Bell (Dusten) and their daughter Charleigh, of Bishop; brother Neal McCullough (Evelyn) of Cropwell, Ala.; the woman he considered his daughter, Shawn Austin, who he affectionately called Baby Deputy, and her husband Ed, of Griffin; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be from noon to 2 PM Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. A service will follow at 2 PM.



Visitation will then be held at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, Miss., on Saturday, July 30, with burial afterward at Vaughn Cemetery in Steens, times to be determined.



