McCullough, Gresham

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCCULLOUGH, Jr.,

Gresham Brown "Red"

Gresham Brown McCullough, Jr., 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on March 29,2023 after a short battle with a brain tumor.

Gresham McCullough was preceded in death by daughter, Anne Marie McCullough. He is survived by his wife, Anne L. McCullough; son, Gresham B McCullough III; sister, Peggy McCullough Cooper; brother-in-law, Joseph Cooper; niece, Margaret Cooper Plott; and nephews: Joseph Cooper, Sam Cooper, and John Cooper.

There will be a funeral service at the Church of the Apostles on April 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception in the commons of the church.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to one of Red's favorite organizations:

Leading the Way by Dr. Michael Youssef www.ltw.org

Wednesday Warriors – www.wednesdaywarriors.org

