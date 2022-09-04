MCCULLOUGH,



Alexander "Al" McCullough, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 25, 2022 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Al is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Nick Saracco) Amato, David (Leah) McCullough, Ryan (Taylor) McCullough, and Melissa Hoyt; his grandchildren, Christopher (Amato), Jacob, Killian, and Charlotte McCullough; his nephew, Ken (Sharon) Lamb; cousins, extended family and countless colleagues and friends.



Gifted with a brilliant mind, easy smile, and a deep desire to improve the lives of others, Al McCullough will always be remembered as a true gentleman and loyal friend. Please visit Legacy.com for Al's celebration of life details.

