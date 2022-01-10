McCULLOHS, Dent



Dent McCullohs 98, died on January 6, 2022. He was born on April 24, 1923, at Fendall Hall, his family anti-bellum home in Eufaula, AL. He graduated from Eufaula High School, attended the Citadel, served in the US Army, and graduated from Auburn University School of Architecture with a degree in Interior Architecture. He started his Interior Design career in 1948 at Davison in Atlanta, worked a year in Greenville, SC reestablished their Design studio at a Ivey's, and rejoined Davidson's Design Studio where he worked for 19 years. In 1969 he opened his own company Dent McCullohs Interiors. During his 70 year design career he worked with clients across the United States - many who were 2nd and 3rd generation clients. He became known for his Southern charm, his keen color eye for color, his attention to detail, and his love of fine fabrics. He was a member of ASID (American Society of Interior Designers), the High Museum of Art, The Atlanta History, The Friends of the Alabama Archives, The National Decorative Arts Trust, The Friends of Fendall Hall, and was on the Board of the Friends of Fendall Hall. He loved Art, Music – especially Opera, History, Museums, travel, gardening, and cooking. He is survived by his life partner of 46years John David Savage, Nephew Mark C McCullohs (Peyton, CO), Nieces Mary E McCullohs (Brentwood, TN), Jody Edwards (Sagle, ID), 5 great nephews, 3 great nieces, and several great great nieces and nephews. Due to Covid Restrictions, a private burial will be held in Eufaula with a Memorial service to be announced at a later date at Fendall Hall in Eufaula, AL. Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 6 to 8 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Memorials can be made to The Friends of Fendall Hall, 917 W. Barbour St., Eufaula, AL 36027.



