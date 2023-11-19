McCulloch, William

MCCULLOCH, III, William Wrenshall "Bill"



William W. McCulloch, III, 96, of Johns Creek, GA, died on November 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Davidson McCulloch; his son, Patrick Kevin McCulloch; and his sister, Constance Ann McCulloch of Cockeysville, MD. His other sister, Margaret McCulloch Fowler, preceded him in death.



Bill was born on January 28, 1927 in Atlanta to Virginia Bryan McCulloch of Union Point, GA, and William W. McCulloch, Jr., of Marietta. He lived in Denver, CO, as a small child and returned to Union Point at age six. He graduated from Union Point High School in 1944 and from the McCallie School in Chattanooga in 1945. Drafted into the United States Army Air Forces, he served in the military occupation of Japan after the end of World War II. He was discharged as a Sergeant in 1947.



After receiving a BFA from the University of Georgia, Bill embarked on a long career as a sculptor. He earned an MFA from the Ohio State University and an MA in art history from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He studied in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Florence, Italy, and with the Art Students League in New York City. He worked in the studios of sculptors Paul Manship (New York) and Julian Hoke Harris (Atlanta), and he served on the art faculties of Piedmont College in Demorest, GA, the University of South Carolina and Columbia College in Columbia, SC, and Lander College in Greenwood, SC. After relocating to Atlanta to raise his family, he taught sculpture workshops at Chastain Arts Center and the Quinlan Visual Arts Center in Gainesville, GA. He participated in many juried exhibitions and had a number of one-man shows. His work can be seen in regional museums in Georgia and South Carolina.



Bill was an avid classical music fan, high-end stereo enthusiast, and inland lake sailor. At different times he belonged to the Portrait Society of Atlanta, the Atlanta Audio Club, the Columbia Sailing Club on Lake Murray, SC, and the Barefoot Sailing Club on Lake Lanier. He had a wry sense of humor, loved puns and spoonerisms, and could recall a silly limerick for almost any occasion. He was the eldest of seven cousins on his mother's side who grew up spending summers together on Sullivan's Island near Charleston. They remained close and in recent years met annually for a "cousins weekend" in the North Carolina mountains.



Bill's memorial service will be at 2 PM on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Unitarian Universalist Metro Atlanta North, 11420 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075.



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