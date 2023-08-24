MCCUE, Robert Baker



Robert (Bob) Baker McCue, 90, of Lilburn, Georgia, died on August 19, 2023. Throughout this year, Bob was well-loved and cared for by family and friends, the staff of Sheridan at Eastside Memory Care, Horizons Healthcare, and recently by Enhabit Hospice. Bob was born on April 12, 1933, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Elmer S. McCue and Bertie Banks McCue. As an army family, they eventually settled at Fort McPherson in Atlanta. Bob was proud of his service with the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Banister, Betty McCue, and Rebecca Ross; and by his brother, Daniel Clayton McCue. School was very important to Bob and he enjoyed playing multiple sports, especially as quarterback of his high school football team, where his sisters were huge supporters at every game. He attended Mercer University in Macon and received his Bachelor's degree from Emory University in Atlanta, which launched a long-term career in pharmaceutical sales with Parke-Davis (now Pfizer). In 1960, in Kinston, North Carolina, Bob married his beloved wife, Elba Rouse McCue. After raising their three children, they had many years of travel throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. On these trips they met many new friends, and Bob regaled people with his many stories. They also shared wonderful evenings listening to music with the Atlanta Symphony and Capital City Opera. They also were entertained at theatres in Flat Rock, Brevard, Tanglewood, and throughout Atlanta. Bob and Elba also enjoyed their Sunday School class, Good News, at Snellville United Methodist Church. Bob thrived being outside among the trees and could whistle like a bird. Among his greatest joys was climbing Mt LeConte with Elba, their family, and a group of friends. He also loved hiking several times a month with Elba on Stone Mountain's Cherokee Trail. Often, he would suggest long drives just to enjoy the scenery, always playing a game along the way and using a paper map. Bob was most proud of his work in the yard, where he produced exceptionally green grass, even in the shade! For the last 23 years, Bob made sure he and Elba took their children and grandchildren to share a single beach house during the summer to create wonderful family memories. He was competitive and loved showing off his life-long tennis skills, but he also could play a great game of Bocce and always had a ring buoy ready to keep his active family safe in the ocean. Tie dye shirts, bike rides, and digging holes in the sand were among the many fun times the family will cherish. Bob is survived by his wife and three children, Robert Keith (Vicky) McCue and their children, (Matthew (Katie) Muns and their son, Nathan, Robert (Paige) McCue and their son, Fisher, and Kelly); Karen McCue (Bill) Brewster and their children, (Kristina, Will, and Katie (Sam) Clark); and Melinda McCue (Dale) Anderson and their sons, (Paul and Ben). A private family ceremony will be held in keeping with Bob's wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations "in memorial" to the following: National Down Syndrome Congress (ndscenter.org), Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), or Snellville United Methodist Church snellvilleumc.org). Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



