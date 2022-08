MCCRAY, Imogene



Imogene McCray, 78, of Lithonia, GA, passed on Monday August 1, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday August 6, 12 NOON at Betha Bara Missionary Baptist Church, 11392 GA 36, Covington, GA 30014. Visitation will be on Friday August 5, from 12-8 PM. Interment Betha Bara Missionary Baptist Church, Covington, GA. South Dekalb