McCRAW, Denny Eugene



Denny Eugene McCraw, age 75, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Denny was born August 14, 1946 in Mt. Airy, NC and was the son of the late Thomas Eugene McCraw and Lucille Galyean McCraw. He was also preceded in death by a grandson Matthew Thomas Clemmons. Mr. McCraw career was in the Telecommunications Industry. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was an avid golfer and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara McCraw of the home; three children, Michelle Clemmons (Bossy) of Supply, Johnny McCraw (Brooke) of McAdenville, NC and Danielle McCraw Santerre of Suwanee, Ga.; grandchildren, Victoria, Samantha, Addison, Halina, Aubrey, Riley, Jackson and Brayden; two sisters, Joan Coe (Don) of Pilot Mountain, NC and Sandi McCraw Hatcher of North Myrtle Beach, SC; a very special that was a like a son to Denny, Mickey Jaslow of York, Pa.; a brother in-law, Marion Wawrzkowicz of Pittsburg, Pa.; a sister in-law, Christine Burnette of Scottsburg, Indiana and nieces and nephews.



A celebration life service will be held Saturday December 4, 2021 at three o'clock in the afternoon at the Lou White Memorial Chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr. Shallotte with Reverend Tom Johnson officiating.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from one o'clock until three o'clock.



