MCCRARY, Opal



Opal McCrary was born April 28,1946 and transitioned to her eternal resting place on July 8, 2022. Her viewing will take place Friday, July 15, 2022 from 10 AM-8 PM, and her funeral will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11 AM, both at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home.

