MCCRARY, Opal
Opal McCrary was born April 28,1946 and transitioned to her eternal resting place on July 8, 2022. Her viewing will take place Friday, July 15, 2022 from 10 AM-8 PM, and her funeral will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11 AM, both at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA
30344
https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
