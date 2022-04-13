McCraery, Barbara

MCCREARY (SMITH), Barbara Louise "Lou"



Barbara Louise "Lou" Smith McCreary of Atlanta died peacefully on April 9, 2022 after a recurrence of breast cancer.



Lou is preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" James McCreary III (d: 2019) and survived by her brother Everett Smith of East Point, GA; children Denise McCreary Acklin (Marvin) [Honolulu, HI], Renee McCreary Swaim (Joe) [Atlanta] and Robert James McCreary IV (Chrissy) [Birmingham, AL]; eight grandchildren Kaleb Acklin, Meagan Swaim Finch, Sierra Acklin, Genevieve "Genna" Swaim, Robert "Quint" James McCreary V, Miranda Swaim, Grayson McCreary and Creed McCreary; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews Greg, Dana, Jordan and Emily Smith (Brooks, GA) and Casey Smith (South Fulton, GA). Lou will also be remembered by those who either lost or didn't have mothers or grandmothers nearby. She cherished those relationships as much as she did those with her own children and grandchildren.



Lou was born in Atlanta, GA to Hoyt Binam Smith (d: 1989) and Hazel Bozeman Smith (d: 1989) and raised in East Point, GA. She graduated from Russell High School in East Point and attended Georgia State College (now known as Georgia State University). She worked at Southern Airways where she met Bob, and together they raised their family in Atlanta.



She was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church for 40 years in Decatur, GA where she also worked for 20 years. Lou was the epitome of grace, poise and southern hospitality. One of her favorite activities was opening her home and welcoming friends in Atlanta or at the family's vacation home at Lake Martin in Alexander City, AL. She had a quiet and elegant demeanor and a very quick wit with a sense of humor, even in the days leading up to her death. She was a talented and humble pianist while being a fervent card player and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Several social and charitable organizations benefited from her involvement through the years. She was dedicated to her family, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter gave her immense joy. They have been the lucky recipients of that dedication and love for many years.



A service to celebrate Lou's life will be held on April 21 at 11:00 AM at Oak Grove United Methodist Church (1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033) with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund (https://ogumc.org/donate/), the Atlanta Music Club (https://atlantamusicclub.org/patron-donation-form/) or the HealthWell Foundation which helps provide funds to those with critical medical treatments (https://www.healthwellfoundation.org/donate/).



