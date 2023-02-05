X
Dark Mode Toggle

McCoy, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCCOY, Sr., William Girard "Bill"

William "Bill" Girard McCoy, Sr., lovingly known as Grandad or Da, went to his forever home on January 27, 2023. William "Bill" McCoy Sr. was born on December 4, 1934, to the late George and Mary McCoy. He grew up surrounded by his family including his sister Barbara Loiacono. William "Bill" McCoy Sr. attended Miami Edison High School. He then enlisted into the Army. When William came back from serving, he married his high school sweetheart, Roberta S. McCoy, which he outlived after many years of marriage. When building his life with Roberta S. McCoy, he was able to be a business and family man. While exploring business avenues, William was given an opportunity that brought him and his family to Atlanta, GA, where he established Bill McCoy Associates. This business was one of his many achievements that allowed him to support his family comfortably in Dunwoody, GA. Now, Bill McCoy Associates has been carried on by his partner and son, Christopher McCoy. Though overall, William "Bill" McCoy, Sr.'s greatest joy and accomplishment was his family whom he loved dearly. William "Bill" McCoy, Sr. outlived his wife, Roberta S. McCoy; sister, Barbara Loiacono; and his niece, Andrene Loiacono. Though, William is survived by his nephews, Joey (Carol) Loiacono and Michael Loiacono; children, Christopher (Karen) McCoy, Vicki Chambers, Lauri Goodwin, and William (Billy) McCoy Jr.; grandchildren, Tiffany Chambers, Erik (Hannah) Chambers, Kevin McCoy, Amber Rowland, Katie Bollinger, Kayla Goodwin and Lindsey Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Schailey Chambers, Leland Chambers, Caleb Chambers, Jayden Goodwin, Jackson Large, Asher Chambers, Cameron Bollinger and Charli Large. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Military Honors will be rendered on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM at GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
12h ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
18m ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
18m ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
1h ago
Ellison, George
1h ago
Beebe, Carl
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
4h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top