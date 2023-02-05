McCoy, William Girard

MCCOY, Sr., William Girard "Bill"



William "Bill" Girard McCoy, Sr., lovingly known as Grandad or Da, went to his forever home on January 27, 2023. William "Bill" McCoy Sr. was born on December 4, 1934, to the late George and Mary McCoy. He grew up surrounded by his family including his sister Barbara Loiacono. William "Bill" McCoy Sr. attended Miami Edison High School. He then enlisted into the Army. When William came back from serving, he married his high school sweetheart, Roberta S. McCoy, which he outlived after many years of marriage. When building his life with Roberta S. McCoy, he was able to be a business and family man. While exploring business avenues, William was given an opportunity that brought him and his family to Atlanta, GA, where he established Bill McCoy Associates. This business was one of his many achievements that allowed him to support his family comfortably in Dunwoody, GA. Now, Bill McCoy Associates has been carried on by his partner and son, Christopher McCoy. Though overall, William "Bill" McCoy, Sr.'s greatest joy and accomplishment was his family whom he loved dearly. William "Bill" McCoy, Sr. outlived his wife, Roberta S. McCoy; sister, Barbara Loiacono; and his niece, Andrene Loiacono. Though, William is survived by his nephews, Joey (Carol) Loiacono and Michael Loiacono; children, Christopher (Karen) McCoy, Vicki Chambers, Lauri Goodwin, and William (Billy) McCoy Jr.; grandchildren, Tiffany Chambers, Erik (Hannah) Chambers, Kevin McCoy, Amber Rowland, Katie Bollinger, Kayla Goodwin and Lindsey Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Schailey Chambers, Leland Chambers, Caleb Chambers, Jayden Goodwin, Jackson Large, Asher Chambers, Cameron Bollinger and Charli Large. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Military Honors will be rendered on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM at GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

