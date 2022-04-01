MCCOY, W. David



W. David McCoy passed away at home surrounded by his wife and children on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Johns Creek, GA.



David was born on April 11, 1934, in Ripley, TN.



He graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, TN. He was a talented multi-sport star. He attended Memphis State University.



David married Nona Bass on January 8, 1954. They were high school sweethearts and married for 68 years. They initially resided in Memphis, TN, before moving to New Orleans, LA, where they lived for nine years. They moved to Dunwoody, GA, and then to Johns Creek throughout their 53 years in GA.



David was preceded in death by his parents, W. Fred and Maugrette McCoy, his younger brother James McCoy, and his older sister Joyce Barnes.



He leaves behind his wife, Nona of Johns Creek, GA; daughter Sherri McCoy Householder of Johns Creek, GA; sons, Jim McCoy of Buford, GA Jeff McCoy and wife Sharon of Lawrenceville, GA; five grandsons, Sean (Joy), Kelly (Tina), Devon (Grace), Jeremy, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Avery, Emerson, Liam, and Benjamin.



His passion was his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed going to their games and activities, supporting his children and grandchildren.



David McCoy started as a salesman and later became an owner of Cartwright and Bean, growing it into one of the largest Electronic Manufacturing Rep Firms in the Nation.



He became a member of the Electronics Representatives Association (ERA), where he held many national titles, including President. The ERA named David to their National Hall of Fame and awarded him their Lifetime Achievement Award.



David, Nona, and their family were early members of Kingswood United Methodist Church. He held many executive positions with them.



He was a proud founding father of Dunwoody Senior Baseball, where thousands of young people have spent their summers since its inception in 1974.



There will be a Memorial Life Service at Kingswood Church on April 11, 2022, at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, he would have appreciated donations to Kingswood Church of Dunwoody, GA, 4896 N. Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.



