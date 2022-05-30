ajc logo
X

McCoy, Roberta

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McCOY, Roberta S.

Roberta S. McCoy, lovingly called Bobbie or Gobbie, went to her forever home on May 27, 2022. Bobbie was born March 7, 1934, to the late Earle and Naomi Schailey in Philadelphia, PA. Her family moved to Miami, FL, when she is was 11 years old. She attended Miami Edison High School and Florida State University. Bobbie loved Jesus. She began her walk with her Savior in the early 1970s. From that moment on, she dedicated her life to teaching His word so that others would come to have a closer personal relationship with Him. Weekly for more than 40 years, Bobbie traveled to Middle Georgia and taught Bible studies in several different cities. She also taught the Singles at First Baptist Atlanta for almost 10 years, and they became part of her family. Bobbie is survived by her husband of 62 years, William (Bill) McCoy Sr.; children, Christopher (Karen) McCoy, Vicki Chambers, Lauri Goodwin, and William (Billy) McCoy Jr.; grandchildren, Tiffany Chambers, Erik (Hannah) Chambers, Kevin McCoy, Amber (Joseph) Rowland, Katie Bollinger, Kayla Goodwin and Lindsey Goodwin; great-grandchildren; Schailey Chambers, Leland Chambers, Caleb Chambers, Jayden Goodwin, Jackson Large, Asher Chambers, Cameron Bollinger and Charli Large. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 S. Lee St., Buford, GA. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the Chapel at Flanigan Funeral Home.

To express condolences, please sign our online guestbook at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Four Savannah family members among five killed in Wilmington River boat crash14h ago
Woodstock pastor addresses allegations against Johnny Hunt
7h ago
Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepal mountains
2h ago
DeKalb’s recount in County Commission race heads into second day
16h ago
DeKalb’s recount in County Commission race heads into second day
16h ago
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
30m ago
The Latest
Alhadeff, Heather
1h ago
Marson, Bryce
1h ago
Buss, Nancy
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top