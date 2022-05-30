McCOY, Roberta S.



Roberta S. McCoy, lovingly called Bobbie or Gobbie, went to her forever home on May 27, 2022. Bobbie was born March 7, 1934, to the late Earle and Naomi Schailey in Philadelphia, PA. Her family moved to Miami, FL, when she is was 11 years old. She attended Miami Edison High School and Florida State University. Bobbie loved Jesus. She began her walk with her Savior in the early 1970s. From that moment on, she dedicated her life to teaching His word so that others would come to have a closer personal relationship with Him. Weekly for more than 40 years, Bobbie traveled to Middle Georgia and taught Bible studies in several different cities. She also taught the Singles at First Baptist Atlanta for almost 10 years, and they became part of her family. Bobbie is survived by her husband of 62 years, William (Bill) McCoy Sr.; children, Christopher (Karen) McCoy, Vicki Chambers, Lauri Goodwin, and William (Billy) McCoy Jr.; grandchildren, Tiffany Chambers, Erik (Hannah) Chambers, Kevin McCoy, Amber (Joseph) Rowland, Katie Bollinger, Kayla Goodwin and Lindsey Goodwin; great-grandchildren; Schailey Chambers, Leland Chambers, Caleb Chambers, Jayden Goodwin, Jackson Large, Asher Chambers, Cameron Bollinger and Charli Large. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 S. Lee St., Buford, GA. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the Chapel at Flanigan Funeral Home.



