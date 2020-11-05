McCoy, Robert

MCCOY, Jr., Robert
Age 76, of Greensboro, GA, died October 27, 2020. Services November 7, 2020, 2:00 PM at Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Union Point, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
