McCoy, Richard

Obituaries
MCCOY, Richard Jordan

Richard Jordan McCoy, 76, of Atlanta, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2023. He graduated from Briarcliff High School and the University of Georgia, where he was a Double Dawg, earning his Bachelor and Master of Business Administration. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Following graduation, he enlisted as an officer in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his military service, he joined the family business, Southern Stamp & Stencil Company, founded by his grandfather in Atlanta, in 1918. For over 50 years, he served as the owner and manager until his retirement in 2022.

Richard grew up in Druid Hills Baptist Church and was a steadfast Christian. He was a faithful husband, beloved father, and proud grandfather. He loved God, his family, and his country. He will be dearly missed.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Virginia McCoy. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 49 years, Barbara; two daughters, Lauren Borowsky and husband, Victor, and Caroline Couch; granddaughters, Lillian, Julia, and Anna Borowsky; twin grandsons, Walker and Wilson Couch; a brother, Dr. Ralph McCoy and wife, Emily; a niece and several nephews.

A private service was held on May 2, 2023.

Donations may be made to The Marist School, 3790 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319.




