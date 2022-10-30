ajc logo
X

McCoy, Kenneth

Obituaries
7 hours ago

MCCOY, Jr., Col. Kenneth B.

Col. Kenneth B. McCoy, Jr., former Deputy Commander for Operations of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) and former Base Commander at Osan Air Base in South Korea, passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 80.

He was born on August 26, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ken was the eldest child of Kenneth B. McCoy and Martha (Stanford) McCoy.

He is survived by his widow, Barbara; son, Stan and daughter-in-law, Nathalie; and grandsons, Benjamin and Cameron. Interment is planned for next year at Arlington National Cemetery.

To express your condolences, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/roswell-ga/kenneth-mccoy-10977257




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Florida can’t exploit cracks in Georgia’s defense, but Tennessee can8h ago

Credit: Paul Sancya

Michigan State players rough up Michigan players in tunnel
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 1 Georgia honors Vince Dooley with hard-fought win over Florida
11h ago

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 16
12h ago

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 16
12h ago

Credit: Ted S. Warren

Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Copeland, Virginia
7h ago
Edwards, Aaronetta
7h ago
Scott, Carolyn
7h ago
Featured

Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information
Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top