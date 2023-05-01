MCCOY, Jacqueline



Jacqueline B. McCoy, born February 3, 1949, passed April 28, 2023, in Cartersville, Georgia, at the age of 74.



Jacqueline is survived by her husband, James Harrison McCoy of Rydal, GA; her sister, Beverly A. Teal of Marietta, GA; brother, Reverend William Coady of Bartow County; daughter, Angela Simmons (partner Mark Bigus); son, James Andrew McCoy; and son, Kenneth Harrison McCoy (wife Amanda McCoy); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Jacque (Brum) McCoy was a well loved teacher in Cobb County until her retirement. She was a two-time teacher of the year. Jacque was an advocate for the deaf and special needs community. Often, she volunteered with Cobb County Court System as an interpreter and advocate. She enjoyed working with the theater and volunteering in the community.



In her spare time, Jacque loved gardening, reading, and watching her birds. Her greatest passion and joy was for her family and God. She will truly be missed.

