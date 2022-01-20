MCCOY, Geraldine



Geraldine "Jean" McCoy, age 93 of Lilburn, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Snellville Historical Cemetery. Jean was born on April 18, 1928, in Snellville to the late Robert Henry Miller and Eunice Wilson Miller. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, E.B. "Mac" McCoy; son, John McCoy; as well as her 8 siblings. She is survived by her sons, Stephen McCoy of Blue Ridge, Randal McCoy of Stone Mountain, Kenneth McCoy of Haralson; grandsons, Joseph McCoy, and Matthew McCoy; as well as several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com



