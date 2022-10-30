McCoy, Col. Kenneth

MCCOY, Jr., Col. Kenneth B.



Col. Kenneth B. McCoy, Jr., former Deputy Commander for Operations of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) and former Base Commander at Osan Air Base in South Korea, passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 80.



He was born on August 26, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ken was the eldest child of Kenneth B. McCoy and Martha (Stanford) McCoy.



He is survived by his widow, Barbara; son, Stan and daughter-in-law, Nathalie; and grandsons, Benjamin and Cameron. Interment is planned for next year at Arlington National Cemetery.



