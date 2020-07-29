McCoy, Anita

In Loving Memory of Anita McCoy Of Cornelia, GA, passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Brazelle. Anita was a dedicated, loving mother, daughter, and friend. Anita will be loved and missed by surviving daughter, Kailyn.
