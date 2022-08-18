McCormick, Joan

MCCORMICK (HARVEY), Joan



Joan Harvey McCormick of Calabash, NC passed away on August 4th, 2022 in Braselton, GA after a long battle with ovarian cancer.



Joan was born March 7th, 1950 in Springfield, MA to the late Lloyd Harvey and Joyce (Angell) Heinemann. Joan graduated from Pompano Beach High and started her 38-year career in telecom with Southern Bell in Pompano Beach, FL. Her job would eventually take her to Gastonia, NC where she lived for nearly 30 years.



After retiring, Joan pursued her hobbies including chatting on the phone with her many friends, regular lunch dates with her girlfriends, playing online games, doing puzzles, and hanging out with her beloved cat, Roxy. Joan especially loved a virtual geocaching game, Traveler's Quest, that combined her love of games and road trips. She spent many fun-filled hours chasing treasures with her teammates.



After being diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer in 2015, she moved in with her second favorite daughter while undergoing treatment outside Atlanta, GA.



Joan is survived by her daughters Donna Brunswick of Braselton, GA, and Carrie Meade of Durham, NC; grandchildren Devon, Alec, and Marissa Brunswick, and Charlie Meade; great-grandchildren Thomas and Virginia Brunswick; sister Judith Parmentier; brother Edward Heinemann; Step-brother Fred Heinemann, Jr; loved one Tim Dummer; and many nieces and nephews. Joan will be buried alongside her grandparents Edward and Inez (Brower) Angell, and sister Linda Johnson in North Brunswick, NJ.

