ajc logo
X

McCormick, Joan

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCCORMICK (HARVEY), Joan

Joan Harvey McCormick of Calabash, NC passed away on August 4th, 2022 in Braselton, GA after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Joan was born March 7th, 1950 in Springfield, MA to the late Lloyd Harvey and Joyce (Angell) Heinemann. Joan graduated from Pompano Beach High and started her 38-year career in telecom with Southern Bell in Pompano Beach, FL. Her job would eventually take her to Gastonia, NC where she lived for nearly 30 years.

After retiring, Joan pursued her hobbies including chatting on the phone with her many friends, regular lunch dates with her girlfriends, playing online games, doing puzzles, and hanging out with her beloved cat, Roxy. Joan especially loved a virtual geocaching game, Traveler's Quest, that combined her love of games and road trips. She spent many fun-filled hours chasing treasures with her teammates.

After being diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer in 2015, she moved in with her second favorite daughter while undergoing treatment outside Atlanta, GA.

Joan is survived by her daughters Donna Brunswick of Braselton, GA, and Carrie Meade of Durham, NC; grandchildren Devon, Alec, and Marissa Brunswick, and Charlie Meade; great-grandchildren Thomas and Virginia Brunswick; sister Judith Parmentier; brother Edward Heinemann; Step-brother Fred Heinemann, Jr; loved one Tim Dummer; and many nieces and nephews. Joan will be buried alongside her grandparents Edward and Inez (Brower) Angell, and sister Linda Johnson in North Brunswick, NJ.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena9h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
12h ago
Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item
7h ago
Giuliani, new target of Fulton probe, testifies before grand jury
9h ago
Giuliani, new target of Fulton probe, testifies before grand jury
9h ago
Florida cop dies after being shot by man who faced charges in Cobb, police say
4h ago
The Latest
Tuz, Jose
1h ago
Weed-Johnson, Debra
1h ago
Owen, Richard
1h ago
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
10h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
18h ago
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top