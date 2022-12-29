ajc logo
McCool, Betty

MCCOOL (BEUSSE), Betty

Betty Beusse McCool, age 93, of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022. She is survived by her children, Rick McCool (Mary), Mary Saunders (Wes), Beth McCool (Hank Corriher); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Diedrich Beusse, Jr., in 2008.

Betty was born to Diedrich and Mary Beusse of Atlanta, and graduated from Girls' High, continuing studies at Wesleyan College. A professional musician at Druid Hills Baptist, First Methodist Church, and Wieuca Road Baptist, she also taught and was a principal at Ar'lyn Worth School. For over fifty years, Betty taught piano in the Decatur and Roswell areas.

Through her deep Christian faith, Betty enriched the lives of her cherished family, friends and students. She will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Noon, Historic Sanctuary of Roswell Presbyterian Church.

Donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, Atlanta, or St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD.

