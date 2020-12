MCCONNELL, Roselyn Moye



Roselyn Moye McConnell, 98, of Hendersonville, NC, died December 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vassar H. McConnell and sister, Helen Moye Smith. Mrs. McConnell is survived by her daughter, Cathy McConnell Nell (Terril); son, Greg McConnell (Linda); grandchildren, Amanda and Emily Nell, Christopher, Jonathan and Leslie McConnell; five great grandchildren; and brother, Russell Moye (Edie). Roselyn was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church for more than 40 years. Memorial gifts can be made to the church at 850 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30327. Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Park.