McCONNELL, Juliette E.



Mrs. Juliette E. McConnell entered into rest on March 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing today 1 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com.



