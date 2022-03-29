McCONNELL, Juliette E.
Mrs. Juliette E. McConnell entered into rest on March 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing today 1 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com.
