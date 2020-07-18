MCCONNELL, James Edward Edward McConnell died suddenly on July 8, 2020. He was born September 15, 1954 to Joyce Mayes McConnell and the late James Edward McConnell Sr. He was a graduate of McEachern High School and Kennesaw College. He was happily married to Jan Smith McConnell for 46 years until her passing in 2017. Edward was employed at Lockheed Martin for 36 years. He retired as UID & Customer Property Management Program Manager. He leaves behind his mother Joyce Mayes McConnell, two brothers Wesley (Sally) and David (Christy), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation and Memorial Service are being delayed until it is safe for public gatherings. Please visit mayeswarddobbins.com to read the full tribute to Ed.





