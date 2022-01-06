McConnell, Hazel

MCCONELL, Hazel



Hazel Brown McConnell, age 99, died peacefully at home on January 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.



She was born on December 6, 1922 in Dublin, Georgia to the late Thomas Coke Brown and Hazel Phillips Brown.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Henry Scott McConnell.



She is survived by her children; Lucile Sledge, Thomas McConnell, Mary Goldsmith, James McConnell, and William McConnell; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her dear cousin, Jane B. Holleman of Dublin, Georgia.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by A.S. Turner & Sons in Decatur, Georgia.

